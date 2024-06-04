NCIS: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo talk auditions, more

It is true that you may be stuck waiting for a while in order to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva arrive on Paramount+ — yet, you can see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo together again now!

If you head over to this link now, you can see the two actors sharing time together on-screen for their new Spotify podcast Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. In the first of two episodes available, the two talk about their audition stories and getting acquainted with the world of the show and each other. Then, in episode 2 they are joined by another former cast member in Sasha Alexander, known of course from her role as Caitlin Todd. There is a lot of reminiscing in here and also a ton of laughs.

Do we think that this is almost perfect publicity for the spin-off? A million percent, given that this will start up conversations and nostalgia, something that any upcoming series will benefit from greatly. It may also be even more important here when you consider for a moment just how long it’s been since Cote and Michael were actually on-screen together. Sure, they have each individually returned to NCIS over the years since their exits, but not at the same time. (Michael, for example, was briefly featured during the tribute to David McCallum.)

For those who have not heard, production on the Paramount+ series is kicking off this summer. The story consists of the two characters being on the run and of course, it feels like more and more information is going to be made available on it in due time. However, why would any of it be rushed? There’s no need for anyone involved to do that! The most important thing right now is just that viewers are made aware of the spin-off, and there is still a chance that a backdoor pilot of some sort could be established on NCIS moving into the upcoming season 22.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

