Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Is Milo still alive?

There was certainly a lot of action and drama on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2, whether it be Iris’ arrest or higher stakes for Mike. Konstantin is clearly the big bad in town at the moment, and the Mayor is going to have his work cut out for him working to deal with that character.

For the time being, though, let’s shift this conversation ever-so-slightly onto another subject here in Milo. Is this man still alive and out there? While it’d be easy to just assume that Aidan Gillen’s character is dead and buried, we don’t think you can just assume that 100%.

After all, co-creator Hugh Dillon is not saying that the man is a goner! So long as that remains the case, it does feel like there’s a chance he turns back up. Here is what he had to say to TV Insider when asked about the character’s fate:

“I’m not gonna step on that landmine … It’s a very good question, and the viewers will be rewarded.”

Dillon also promised that the rest of the season will be dramatic and have a very cinematic feel to it:

“This season is explosive. It has an emotional velocity that you can’t look away. It is hypnotic. It is. If you’re a fan of the show, you will want more. If you’ve never seen the show, you’re experiencing the equivalent of a feature film with characters that are very deep and rich and hypnotic.”

Now, of course the hope here is that as we move forward, you are going to see a few different twists and turns that shake up the story and send Mike down a road you’ve never seen for him before. We do tend to think that death could be around the corner for almost any character, so brace for that in advance.

