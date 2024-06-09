Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3: Voit vs. Garcia?

One of the things that is already rather exciting about Criminal Minds: Evolution is the opportunity we are getting to see so many characters interact individually with the villains. It’s another reminder that this show is really about psychology, and that everyone is going to deal with a guy like Elias Voit in their own unique way.

Through the first two episodes, JJ and Alvez really took on a lot of that responsibility … so is Garcia next? Well, it remains to be seen if it will be in episode 3 or later this season, but it is something to watch our for. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Kirsten Vangsness had to say on the subject:

“The show this season is exploring a lot of what’s real … [Voit] gets everybody tense. Garcia’s the most ‘I don’t like your behavior, but I’m not going to be scared of you’ out of everybody. What I love about her is that you can be the worst. You can behave in the worst way possible, and she still is going to assume health. And so she’s always sort of shocked when people don’t act how they should. So I like that because she does interact with him and she keeps assuming he’s going to decide to be a person.”

Ultimately, Garcia’s sense of humanity is always what makes her so interesting to watch, and of course we think there’s a lot of complicated stuff ahead for her. Take, for starters, everything that could come with Tyler Green being around more. Or, the back-and-forth that she has with Alvez! While eventually we hope that Gold Star is taken down (with or without Voit’s help), this is also one of those shows that is about the journey. You can’t just forget that along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

