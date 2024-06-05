Criminal Minds: Evolution renewed early for season 3!

Just one day ahead from the season 2 premiere, celebrate this: You will have a chance to see a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3!

Today, Paramount+ revealed the good news, plus also indicated that production on the next batch of episodes will kick off later this year. This clearly represents the show trying to get more on a consistent schedule after the strikes of last year delayed production on season 2.

This renewal also represents that the streaming service is not worried in the slightest about the viewership here. A show like this is really hard to gauge, mostly because Paramount is not the sort of service that is going to reveal specific viewership data for any of their shows. Given the global popularity of the Criminal Minds franchise all over the world, it is fair to assume that season 1 was enormously successful, which prompted this news to come out at this point.

Want to learn a little more now when it comes to season 2? Well, if you haven’t seen the synopsis for it already, take a look below:

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

Our hope at this point is that season 3 could kick off in early 2025, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. It really comes down to when the streamer thinks is the best possible window to put that show out there, and that is not an easy thing to figure out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

