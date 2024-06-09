The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran’s unprecedented ending?

Stop us when this sounds familiar: The next season of The Bachelorette is going to surprise you, and deliver something you haven’t seen before. In particular, that is the case when it comes to the final rose ceremony / whatever ending Jenn Tran has.

Speaking at CMA Fest this weekend, Tran (as confirmed by the show’s Instagram) noted that there is something tied to the end of this season that has never happened before. What that means could be up for interpretation — there could be an atypical engagement, or a way in which a proposal is handled. We know that the lead choosing no one has happened, so we’re a little bit skeptical that this is the way things go down … at least during taping. Who knows after the fact?

If you are one of those people who does like to read and/or interpret body language, Jenn did seem happy to be talking about her season and her ending — which makes us feel like she’s pretty content with the result. Could this just be good PR? Sure, but it’s better to be optimistic than the other way around. Also, filming didn’t end that long ago, so there wouldn’t be a lot of time between then and now for her to get over a breakup or anything else.

The premiere for The Bachelorette is coming on July 8, and we’ve already noted in past articles what one of our biggest fears is at the moment: That the guys on this season expected someone else, given that both Maria and Daisy each said no for the gig. Jenn deserves love, and we really hope that the season works out for her!

Also, the promotion has been pretty pleasant and lighthearted, it would be nice to get an ending that is equal to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

