The Boys season 4: Is A-Train an x-factor?

As we work to get prepared for The Boys season 4 to premiere on Prime Video, why not talk a possible key player?

After all, when you look at the current state of the Seven, there is a lot of chaos there. Sure, Homelander still has The Deep, but Black Noir is being played by an entirely new person. Meanwhile, Queen Maeve is gone and Starlight is now just Annie — and with The Boys. Antony Starr’s character will work to offset some of that courtesy of new Supes Firecracker and Sage, but it remains to be seen how either of them will actually act.

With all of this in mind, it feels like entering the next batch of episodes, it is easy to have more eyes transfixed on A-Train than almost anyone else in the Supe community. Could he be a catalyst for a lot of the story?

Well, consider this — while he’s clearly done some awful things, he showed legitimate remorse for some of them last season. (Take, saying he was sorry for what happened to Robin.) He knows how awful Homelander is, but also still likes the status of being in the Seven. He’s a complicated guy, and this could be a time for more of that to come out. As Homelander becomes potentially worse and worse, what could he decide to do as a result? This should prove to be a really interesting story this season.

Could it also get A-Train killed? Absolutely, and one of the most ironic things about the Seven is that they always seem to be down a couple of Supes. Even with Firecracker and Sage coming on board, they are still only technically the Six.

Do you think that A-Train could end up being one of the most important people on The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

