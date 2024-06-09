Doctor Who season 15: Will Jonathan Groff return?

Following his appearance in this week’s new Doctor Who episode “Rogue,” is there a chance that Jonathan Groff could return again?

At this point, you can certainly argue that a ton of things here can be labeled “wait and see” — however, isn’t the door very-much left open? That certainly feels possible. There was a clear romantic connection between The Doctor and the Rogue character, and it also feels like the two are malleable enough to work in so many different eras and scenarios. There is just a flirty, vivacious energy here that showrunner Russell T. Davies could be keen to explore a little bit more — and why wouldn’t he want to?

Filming for the next season of the series is currently underway, and there is (at present) no confirmation that Groff will be back. Then again, Doctor Who can be rather hush-hush on things when they want to be! There are really just a couple of snags that could make a return tricky.

1. The right story – You don’t want to bring Rogue back just for the sake of doing it, especially since there have been so many other one-off romances for The Doctor over the years. Ending the story here would not come as some jaw-dropper.

2. Groff’s own schedule – Remember that the former Mindhunter and Looking star is extremely busy on Broadway and in a way, they were lucky to even snag him for this episode in the first place! He did bring a lot to the story and while he was not super-familiar with the world of this show going into it, he also still felt natural.

One of the nice things about where we are with Doctor Who right now is simply this: A lot of top-notch people are eager to come and play in this world. That holds true whether Groff returns or not.

Related – What lies ahead on Doctor Who season 14 episode 7 next week?

Would you love to see Jonathan Groff return for a possible Doctor Who season 15 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates lie ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







