Doctor Who season 14 episode 7 promo: The Susan Twist mystery

When it comes to the crazy world of Doctor Who season 14, there is always a (Susan) twist at the end.

Remember that song back from episode 2? Well, moving forward, it actually feels like there is a far greater chance this song had a deeper meaning than any of us would have previously predicted. For most of the season, actress Susan Twist has briefly turned up as different characters across a number of eras, implying that they are either the One Who Waits or some other recurring adversary simply watching over The Doctor at every turn.

Based on the preview that is out there for “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” next week, it looks like some answers are finally coming. Ncuti Gatwa’s character is self-aware of the fact that Twist keeps turning up and within this episode you could get a proper introduction to her character of Susan Triad. The title implies here that this may be tied to Ruby just as much as The Doctor, which makes us wonder all sorts of crazy things.

After all, consider the possibility that one of Ruby’s parents is the One Who Waits — or, what if it’s Ruby, and Ruby herself does not even know it? Given that Susan, Ruby’s parentage, and also the aforementioned villain are three of the biggest loose ends this season, it certainly feels like there is a chance that you could connect at least a couple of them by the end of the finale.

With all of this being said…

Given that there are only two episodes left and it feels like the story of episode 7 is so significant, don’t be shocked if it carries over almost immediately to what ends up being a part part of episode 8. For our money, it is really quite hard to imagine things going any other way.

