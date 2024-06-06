Doctor Who season 14 episode 7 spoilers: The truth about Ruby?

We do not think a lot will come as a surprise moving into Doctor Who season 14 episode 7, given how crazy and creative the show can be.

Still, there are some specific things to be excited about here when it comes to the long-term future … starting with the notion that some payoff is ahead. If you’ve been wanting to know the truth about Ruby Sunday, this may be your opportunity. After all, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” is the title here! It feels quite fair already to anticipate the story here to move almost directly into what you see in the finale, which has been teased as of late as a spectacle almost like no other.

Now, let’s get more into the story, shall we? Below, you can check out the full Doctor Who season 14 episode 7 synopsis with a few more updates all about what’s ahead:

The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby’s past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all.

What is the truth here?

There are a number of fun theories out there, including the notion that Ruby may be a Time Lord or connected in some way. There is also just a chance that she is actually tied to the One Who Waits in a manner that no even she understands. This is the sort of story that would flip almost everything, and there is something quite intriguing that goes along with that.

Of course, this episode could have its fair share of fun moments, but it’s clear already that Doctor Who loves to mix some drama into these various journeys into imagination. There is a season 15 coming, so there is also no guarantee that there will be closure to this arc here, as well.

