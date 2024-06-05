Doctor Who season 14 episode 6: Jonathan Groff describes Rogue

In a matter of days, you will be seeing Doctor Who season 14 episode 6 arrive on Disney+ and BBC One — and this one should be fun! After all, “Rogue” is a story that is set in the Regency Era, which of course should bring with it some serious Bridgerton vibes. It also features a big-name guest star in Jonathan Groff, who Russell T. Davies personally wrote in the hopes of him taking the role.

In a new, thorough interview with the BBC, Groff notes that he was familiar with the show, but had never seen an episode of it prior to Davies sending him several from across the entire run of the series. He then also goes on to describe his role:

Rogue is an alien bounty hunter and a man of mystery. When we meet Rogue, and he first meets the Doctor, we’re in a Regency Era. Rogue is not necessarily who he appears to be when you meet him.

Jonathan also goes on to say some of the specific challenges that the series presented to him, and indicated that there were a lot of things he wanted to be sure that he nailed entirely over the course of it:

I would say the biggest challenge would be trying to understand and fit into the tone of the show – when you’re coming in as a guest star, jumping into a world, and Doctor Who is such a specific thing! In the episodes that Russell showed me, and in the experience of playing a role in it, Doctor Who has such a fascinating tone. It’s big, and it’s larger than life, but it’s also quite real and even though it’s fantasy, there is depth to the storytelling and to the relationships. I’d say the biggest challenge was coming in and trying to digest the tone as fast as possible, and to really articulate the character in the proper way in the world of the show.

Given that Mindhunter alum’s overall body of work, we have every reason in the world to think that this will be spectacular. Let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

