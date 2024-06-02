Doctor Who season 14 episode 6: A shared universe?

There are some quirky things coming on Doctor Who season 14 episode 6 a little later this week, but why not begin by talking Bridgerton?

After all, there is something quite funny about hearing Ruby Sunday herself actually utter the title of the hit Netflix show, as it serves as a unique nod that this show is actually set in a universe where characters could watch the likes of Penelope and colin this year.

Here’s where things get a little bit bizarro: Nicole Coughlan is actually starring in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special in some particular role! How is that possible without her being recognized for her other part? Well, it’s really just one of the many quirks that come with both this show.

Speaking per Mashable, showrunner Russell T. Davies refers to this “amazing universe” where there are doppelgangers who just so happen to turn up here and there. He also offered up the following statement:

“I’m quite sure the Doctor has spoken of Kylie Minogue a couple of times … And it’s actually our best, highest-rated story ever in history is with Kylie Minogue.”

So really, any concerns here are much about nothing. With that, instead just focus on watching some of these characters have fun as they travel back to the Regency era later this week. Episode 6, titled “Rogue,” will feature not only elaborate costumes, but also a great guest-star turn from none other than Jonathan Groff. He is someone who feels like he fits in rather wonderfully in this world, and we’d actually love to see him make another appearance someday … even if such an idea is far from guaranteed.

For now, just be prepared for another crazy ride! Also, remember that there are still two more episodes coming after the fact before the season wraps. Time flies when you are having fun, and there is 100% a lot of fun to have here.

