FBI season 7 premiere date: A June 2024 update

FBI season 6
Photo: CBS

Is there any chance at all that an FBI season 7 premiere date will be announced at CBS this month? Sure, there are reasons for hope. However, at the same time nothing can ever be taken for granted or viewed as a sure thing.

For now, it feels like there is at least a reason to have a certain shred of optimism that a start date could be announced later this month, and there is also a legitimately good reason for it in the end. Just remember for a moment here that traditionally, networks announce most of their fall premiere dates in either late June or early July, and this is (hopefully) going to be far more of a typical year within the entertainment industry. (There is still a need for an agreement between IATSE and the AMPTP, but we’re trying to move forward with optimism.)

Odds are, FBI will have a premiere date by the middle of next month, and it is going to be far more in line with what you saw in most typical premieres — late September or early October. The episode count should also be indicative of your typical seasons within the 20-22 episode range. The only major change may be that the cast will have different per-episode guarantees, meaning that not every character will be featured through the entirety of the season. (We’ve already seen several episodes without Missy Peregrym on this show, so we’re a bit more accustomed to it here than elsewhere.)

As for if any other changes are going to be coming for season 7, let’s just say that this merits somewhat of a wait-and-see approach. Are there some definite reasons for concern when it comes to actors leaving shows at a certain period of time? Sure, especially since season 7 or season 8 is when a lot of changes happen. Yet, at least for now, nothing has been announced or suggested.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

