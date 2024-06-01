FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere date: Reveal hopes

Is there a chance that we will hear about an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 at CBS within the relatively near future?

The first thing that is really worth mentioning here above all else is a reminder: There is another season coming! Not only that, but it is currently slated for the fall and should be so much more akin to a standard version of this show — and not-so-much the shortened one that we had over the past year due to some of the industry strikes. If past patterns hold here, the easy assumption to make is that you’ll officially see the show back moving into late September or early October.

So when is the network going to get an exact date out there? You will likely have to be patient for at least the next several weeks. All current indications suggest that you will have a chance to get something a little bit more official around late June, which is when CBS has announced fall premiere dates for their other seasons not impacted by extenuating circumstances like labor strikes or global health crises.

If there is one thing that will be slightly different about FBI: Most Wanted moving forward, it is that certain cast members will be missing from specific episodes as a cost-cutting measure. It does not seem, at least at present, that there are any significant departures heading into the next chapter. There was also no super-stunning cliffhanger and by virtue of that, there is an opportunity for the show to start fresh and deliver a lot of great storylines all across the board. Think in terms of a healthy balance between procedural cases (the sort of stuff that Most Wanted is known for) and then also spotlights on all of the agents.

There is a chance for crossovers of some sort moving forward, but nothing has been announced at present. Stay tuned!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

