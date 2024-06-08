YOU season 5 premiere date: A June 2024 update

More than a week has passed at this point in June 2025, so are we inching closer to great news on the subject of a YOU season 5? The Penn Badgley series is in the process of filming its final episodes, but unfortunately, some time has passed since some news was last shared.

What can we say so far? Well, Madeleine Brewer is going to play a role, Joe Goldberg is returning to New York City, and there is a chance that some loose ends from the past will come home to roost. Could one of them be Marienne? It does feel like there’s a good chance that you see something like that, mostly due to the fact that she’s been such a huge part of the series the past couple of years. Also, she’s still around and that is something that Joe is not aware of.

As for whether or not there will be a premiere date announced this month, as of right now it feels unlikely. If the industry strikes of last year had not happened, there may have been a chance that YOU would return in late summer / early fall. TVLine claims that the series could still be coming out before the end of the year, but we’re taking a wait-and-see approach on that. Filming would have to end in enough time for the episodes to also be edited together, and Netflix has a tendency to take their time on some of their shows.

If there is going to be a formal return for the series this year, odds are it would be announced at some sort of larger Tudum event — or get a big promotional push on social media. While this series may not be as big as a Stranger Things or Squid Game, it does have a huge audience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

