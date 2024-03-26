YOU season 5: Could Jenna Ortega return as Ellie?

Now that production on YOU season 5 is officially underway, what better time to discuss potential returning characters? We recognize that there could be some new faces, but with this being the final season, it would be nice to have some callbacks to the past.

One person that feels especially important to return is Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, especially given that she knows the truth about Joe and beyond that, he doesn’t know she is out there. Meanwhile, what about John Stamos? That also feels feasible, especially since there’s a good case to be made for a season 1 character to come back.

Perhaps one of the most interesting possibilities of all here, though, has to be a potential return of Jenna Ortega in the role of Ellie, especially given the actress’ rise to stardom the past couple of years. She was a significant part of season 2, and even if it was a brief appearance, we do think it would be worthwhile — also, there were discussions about a possible season 4 appearance, but it did not work out due to Wednesday production.

Here is the thing, though — if Ortega is going to appear, she’d have to film her part ASAP. Wednesday season 2 is about to start filming and it’s a tight window! Given that her Netflix show films in Ireland, it’s not so easy to hop back over to New York for a cameo. We’d love to see it happen, but there are plenty of reasons why it won’t.

In general, though, YOU has done a good job of finding ways to include people from the past. Just remember here that in season 4 alone, we saw both Beck and Love appear in spectral form. If the writers can find room for characters who are dead, let’s hope the same for some of the living.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

