YOU season 5 filming officially begins; first photo

If you have been thoroughly excited (fittingly) to see YOU season 5 premiere on Netflix, let’s just say we have news that is right up your alley.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look photo for the final batch of episodes, which have officially kicked off production. This season, like many other shows out there, was pushed back amidst the writers and actors’ strikes of last year; however, it is our hope that everything will be wrapped up in terms of filming before we are too deep into the fall.

Just in case you need a refresher on the final stage of Joe Goldberg’s journey, he has now made it back to New York City, where he has been able to wipe the slate clean with the help of his new love / obsession Kate, a woman with her own fair share of demons. She accepts him for who he is and yet, it’s easy to say that this will not be enough for Joe. It never really is. As soon as he gets bored, the thrill of the chase starts anew with someone else.

Will he get his just desserts?

Even though Joe is the main character of this story, he’s never been a hero — and we do tend to think that consequences are going to come for him and it will be utterly satisfying. The largest mystery we have is who will be ultimately responsible for delivering that final blow, largely because Beck and Love are dead. Marienne, meanwhile, is still out there, so it would make some sense that it be her! You also have to wonder of someone at least tied to his past, including Jenna Ortega’s Ellie, could come back — we’ll have more on that soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

