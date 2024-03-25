YOU season 5 premiere date: Spring 2024 hopes on Netflix

With us now building into the spring, are we on the cusp of learning a little bit more about YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

For now, let’s just say that we do think that there’s going to be more attention around the final season over the next few months, especially since we’ve finally made it to a point where work can be done. However, this does not mean that the Penn Badgley series is actually going to be coming back in the immediate future. We’re going to be waiting a good while, even if this is not something that we or anyone else should want.

Ultimately, we think that the best-case scenario here for YOU season 5 is going to be that we get some casting and/or filming teases through the rest of the spring, and that perhaps we get something more when it comes to an actual teaser in the summer or fall. A premiere date announcement could come in the winter, with the series actually premiering in 2025. Based on current timelines, it is hard to see it back before that.

What will the main storyline be?

At the moment, it feels likely that we’re going to see something geared all around Joe seeing if he actually can have this life he’s fallen into, one where he is back in New York City with Kate, the latest target of his frequent obsessions. She seems to accept him for who he is and yet, we also are not altogether sure that this is going to be enough for him. It never has been before, and he will cause more problems for himself.

Also, there are some problems out there (think Marienne) who could catch him by surprise…

When do you think we are going to see YOU season 5 premiere at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

