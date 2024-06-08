When Calls the Heart season 12 filming: A familiar plan

There are three episodes to go moving into When Calls the Heart season 11, but why not look further ahead to season 12?

First and foremost, it is worth remembering (and celebrating) the fact that the series has been renewed already. That is important for a number of different reasons! First and foremost, remember that this enables the writers plenty of time in order to craft a number of stories. Beyond just that, it also allows them to adhere to what is a pretty familiar timeline for making new episodes across the board.

According to a new report now from TV Insider, the plan here is for the show to make new episodes again starting in July — this is something that was easy to assume, but it is also nice to get more confirmation at the same time. Keeping a familiar schedule makes it so that the show has flexibility moving into 2025, as well. It is possible that it could premiere at some point moving into spring 2025, and that is something that (of course) we more than welcome at this point.

As for what the story could be…

Well, the easiest assumption to make is that the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan would remain front and center, largely because it has for the better part of this year already! The writers have taken their time bringing Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters closer together, and the final episodes this season could represent the biggest leap that we’ve seen the two of them take — or, at the very least, that’s what makes the most sense.

Of course, it also does feel like next season could be a good opportunity for Lucas to have a new love interest, as well; after all, the guy is certainly worthy of love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart now, including what is ahead in the next new episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 12 over at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







