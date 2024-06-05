When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 video: A near-kiss?

In the opening minutes of When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, you could see the calm before the storm.

After all, in the early going of this episode, neither Elizabeth nor Nathan seem to know of the trouble that could be bubbling underneath the surface. Allie may be running away now in order to ensure that she can learn the truth about her father Dylan Parks, who is currently in prison. Kevin McGarry’s character thinks that he’s done the right thing in telling her the truth … but there are still consequences in the act.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for this upcoming episode, one that does put the focus on Elizabeth and Nathan at the schoolhouse. He questions what he’s done, and if he did the right thing trying to forbid Allie from speaking to her dad. Unfortunately, he underestimates what life is like in her position here. It would be easy to dismiss Allie as a rebellious teenager, but Nathan has still kept a few things from her about what happened the last time Dylan was around. Also, she is inherently curious.

How we see this particular episode at present is rather simple: It is a lot of people trying to act with their hearts, and sometimes, hard things can happen as a result.

Will Elizabeth and Nathan kiss?

At the end of the sneak peek, it seems like they are about to … but it also does not feel like the perfect time for it. The more likely scenario in our mind is that this is something that could unfold at the end of the season, and then set the stage for more moving into season 12 (which has already been renewed).

