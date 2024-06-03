When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 promo: Saving Allie?

It may not come as too big of a surprise to anyone out there that When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 is going to be emotional. It could be a turning point for Elizabeth and Nathan, but there are also some high stakes due to what is happening with Allie.

At the end of this past installment, you had a chance to learn that she was placing a secret phone call to prison in order to ensure that she can meet her biological father Dylan Parks. Now, it seems like she could be making a trip out there on her own, and that could lead to Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters chasing after her. This is a reminder of how much they care for those they love, but also care for each other.

While all of this is going on, there is a separate mystery brewing here at the same time — what is happening with Lucas’ project? Montague is seemingly out after that mysterious attack and while the promo does not tease resolution is coming, it does feel like it will be here soon.



In its totality, there are three more episodes still to come this season. What does that mean? Well, let’s just say that there are certain stories we anticipate being wrapped up, mostly so that they can also set the stage for something more. This sort of balance should be what the producers are very-much graving since this was never planned to be the final chapter of the show.

Let’s just hope that by the end of this story, we don’t end up seeing Allie with her heart smashed into pieces. It’s understandable why she wants to meet her biological father so badly, but it was equally so why Nathan wanted to protect her from it.

