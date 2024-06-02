When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10: Allie’s big choice

For those not currently aware, When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 is going to be coming on Hallmark Channel next week. Are you ready to learn more all about what’s ahead?

The title for this upcoming story is “What Goes Around,” and we should go ahead and note that this may end up being one of the most emotional stories of the season for a multitude of reasons. For starters, the Allie storyline you see tonight could carry over directly into what lies ahead in seven days. Meanwhile, Lucas could finally inch closer to the truth behind what happened to him, which is something that he has struggled with for the vast majority of the season.

Want to know a whole lot more all about what’s ahead? Then we advise you to go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 synopsis below:

Allie makes a daring decision, and Nathan and Elizabeth rush to intervene; uncovered memories shift Lucas’s plans; Faith takes a big step; Mei cooks for Hickam’s family.

For all of the drama that is going to be here in some of these stories, Mei cooking for Hickam’s family may end up being a breath of fresh air. After all, this is an opportunity for her to show off a further side of herself to people who matter, and if it is like what we saw earlier this season, also a chance to showcase more of her culture. That’s something that does invigorate this era of the show especially, since Hope Valley has become full of people with different backgrounds and stories to tell.

No matter how this episode ends, we imagine it will be big — after all, there are only three more coming over the rest of the season!

Related – Did you know that a When Calls the Heart season 12 is officially on the way?

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







