Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Where it stacks up

The demand for a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date is certainly out there already, and for a few good reasons.

So, where do we start off here? Well, for starters, with a reminder that production on the latest batch of episodes has already wrapped up. This means that everyone is in the editing process right now, working to make these particular installments as good as humanly possible.

So where could this show stack up amidst some of the other Amazon / Freevee releases? There is value in studying this, mostly because the powers-that-be are going to be somewhat hesitant to put this show on at a time when they are still pushing a lot of other programming out there. If you are the powers-that-be here, there is a certain amount of care that you need to practice.

For right now, Amazon has The Boys this summer, and they have already scheduled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for late summer / early fall. They wouldn’t likely throw the Titus Welliver series on at the same exact time as these other two shows, but the middle of fall? That feels like a definite possibility. It feels like this show will be back before another series in Reacher, and really, the only show that could cause it to be moved around slightly is the upcoming Alex Cross adaptation. Given that these two series could command the same audience, do you really want to premiere them at the same time?

At the very least, it does feel like Bosch: Legacy will be ready to go by this fall, as this gives the editors plenty of time to work their magic. At that point, it really is about just trying to find the right placement for it.

