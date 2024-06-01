Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there going to be more news out there on a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date between now and the end of June? Given that filming is now wrapped for the Titus Welliver series, it does feel like a spot has been reached where some of these questions can really be asked.

However, the possibility of a reveal does not equal the reality of it happening, and this is where there are some things to dive into further…

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and note the following: Last year, the season 2 premiere date was revealed in August, leading up to the October premiere noted in the key art above. Hoping for a date reveal earlier than that this year may be generating some false expectations that the show may not be able to match.

For now, the top priority should really just remain on the editing team working to ensure that these episodes are ready to go when you do get to the fall … and also, this is assuming that this is when Amazon does still want the series around. There are still questions about that, given that streamers often change their programming needs and there is no obligation that Freevee will put the show on at the same time they did last year.

If you were not aware…

This season is even more special in that it will help set the table for the upcoming Renee Ballard series, which Titus Welliver will also appear in via some capacity. Maggie Q will appear as Ballard close to the end of Bosch: Legacy season 3, helping to make the transition for viewers between one show and the other all the more easy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

