Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

This week, we can officially check off another milestone on the road to Bosch: Legacy season 3 — filming is complete!

In a new post on Instagram, none other that Titus Welliver himself confirmed the news with an image of himself as Harry Bosch. Production began earlier this year in Los Angeles, and over the past few months the entire cast and crew have worked hard to bring this new chapter to life.

According to a Deadline synopsis for the new season, “the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.” Basically, there is a lot going on from top to bottom here.

When will new episodes premiere?

Well, you can argue that the October 20 date above for season 2 could also be applicable (approximately) for season 3, as well. It feels like five months should be enough time for the season to be edited and put together.

However, the important thing to remember here is that Amazon and/or Freevee can do whatever they want here. While it feels logical to say that these episodes should premiere this fall, they may choose to hold onto them if they think they’d be better suited for later on. Premiere dates are, unfortunately, not something actors or crew members have any control over at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

