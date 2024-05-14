Bosch: Legacy season 3: A Mickey Haller BTS ‘meeting’

Just in case you weren’t dreaming up ideas for a Bosch: Legacy – The Lincoln Lawyer crossover already, allow Michael Connelly to help!

In a new post on Instagram, the prolific author shared an image of Titus Welliver and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (who stars on the Netflix series) together, alongside the following caption: “When Harry met Mickey! Titus Welliver and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo meet for the first time. As fate would have it, both shows were filming a block apart today.”

If the caption did not make it relatively clear, this is not some sort of crossover that is happening on the two shows — rather, it was just a fun opportunity to bring the worlds together behind the scenes. An actual crossover would likely prove difficult given that the shows are on rival streaming services. Would it be mutually beneficial? Maybe, especially if you did one part through Amazon and the other part through Netflix. It’s just not something we want to get overly hopeful about for the time being. (Of course, if something were to ever be announced, we’d be one of the first people to metaphorically trumpet the news through the street.)

Both Bosch: Legacy and The Lincoln Lawyer are deep into production at this point, and are probably getting closer to wrapping their finales. Our hope here is, of course, that there is a chance that we end up seeing new seasons of both of these shows before the end of the year — and also plenty more after that. It certainly does not feel like either one of these shows has to end anytime soon, especially when there is so much material that is still out there!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

