SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: A June 2024 update

What’s the current state of SEAL Team season 7 at Paramount+? Obviously, it has been a long wait already! It is hard to blame anyone who wants more of the military drama in the relatively near future.

Unfortunately, this is where it’s also worth noting that it still feels like there’s a little bit of a wait. It is pretty darn clear at this point that you are not going to see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back until at least August or September, mostly because otherwise, wouldn’t a date have been revealed around? Production wrapped up earlier this spring, so now it is primarily an issue of ensuring that these episodes are ready to air.

If you missed it, Boreanaz did mention not that long ago that SEAL Team will be back “soon,” though it is also obvious that “soon” is a relative term that can mean a lot of different things to different people. Personally, it means that you will see the show by the start of the fall, at the latest.

Here is especially a good theory to sink your teeth into at the moment — given that Paramount+ technically has two former CBS shows on the air right now in Evil as well as Criminal Minds: Evolution, they will probably wait for one of them to be over before another one premieres. Criminal Minds has the smaller episode count of the two, so once it wraps up is when we think that our optimism for more of Bravo team will start to rise.

As for what the next chapter of the story will look like…

Let’s just say that the future of the team is in peril — and even if it were to continue, it is pretty hard to imagine the group in its current form would be able to keep things moving long-term. This could be a final chapter that is very much about the next steps.

