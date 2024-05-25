SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Why the long wait?

As many of you may know at this point, SEAL Team season 7 is officially done with production. By virtue of that, we are moving into the next order of business — wondering when in the world it will actually premiere on Paramount+.

So what are we waiting for here? Well, for starters, for these episodes to actually be edited and ready to go! This is not a process that happens overnight, especially with a show like this. Sure, the David Boreanaz drama can turn things around faster than a House of the Dragon, but some of the action sequences require a certain amount of time and care. That is even more the case now that they are on streaming, where the attention to detail is perhaps even greater than ever before.

The reason why the wait has been so long already has been tied mostly to the industry strikes of last year — filming for the final season was going to be kicking off right around the time that the WGA strike began. This is a reminder that the AMPTP could have ending things so much earlier than they did, but we are where we are now and we’ve had to be patient.

There is a reason to hope that season 7 could be ready to go by late summer or early fall. In the interim, though, the folks at the streamer have plenty of other shows to fill the void. The fourth and final season of Evil just premiered a couple of days ago and beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds in a handful of weeks. Paramount clearly wants to fill out their schedule for the rest of the year, and there will be plenty of room for SEAL Team to shine.

As for what’s ahead in the final season, we know that a lot of it will start in the wake of that cliffhanger regarding the future of Bravo Team. If the unit survives, some of their most dangerous missions yet could be right around the corner.

