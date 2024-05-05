SEAL Team season 7 wraps filming, David Boreanaz confirms

Just in case you wanted to get emotional early on a Sunday morning, here it is: SEAL Team is officially done with production after seven seasons.

In a new post on Instagram, star and executive producer David Boreanaz confirmed that filming is done, while also sharing a simple message of “thank you Jason Hayes.” The end of production took place in Colombia, following a lengthy stretch of time at the show’s home base in Los Angeles. This is a show that has had a pretty remarkable journey in that it started on CBS, survived a move to Paramount+, and even withstood the exit of Max Thieriot leading over to him on Fire Country. There is a lot that happened and now, they’ve reached the end of what is sure to be an emotional story.

As for how the show itself is going to end, for now we’d just say that it is a little too early to tell. At the end of season 6, we saw that the future of Bravo was put into grave peril — that will likely be addressed early on in season 7, as will whatever the future missions are. There’s a chance that we are getting ready for Jason and the team’s last stand, and we hope that they all move on to meaningful things down the road.

While the stories for SEAL Team are pretty fantastic, we also have to give them credit for all they’ve done for shining a light on important issues for those serving — and also veterans back at home. There are not a lot of other shows out there that have taken on the task over the years, and we’re going to miss having these characters around in order to tell some of these stories.

