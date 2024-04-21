SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: The best case scenario

What would be the best-case scenario for a SEAL Team season 7 over at Paramount+? It goes without saying, but the demand for the finale chapter is here. Production is also reasonably close to being over — everything is already wrapped now in Los Angeles, and the cast and crew are finishing up in Colombia.

So when we are starting to think about premiere dates, August obviously looms large. Why then? Well, there have been some rumors about that already, and it also feels like that would be more than enough time for the post-production team to get everything finished up on the final episodes. It would also make some sense given that with Mayor of Kingstown airing starting in June, it would allow the streaming service to go from one hit to the next. This could then also bridge the gap further between this show and another hit in Tulsa King.

For all of these reasons, it does feel like late July / August are the best possible start times for SEAL Team, but don’t be shocked if we’re waiting until September, either.

One thing that does make things different with this show than many others out there is simply this: Flexibility. With this being the final season, we’re not sure that Paramount would be as choosy as they would be with shows still in contention for a renewal. They obviously want viewers to watch it, but it doesn’t have to be all at once. The most important thing for them here is just that the quality of the story makes viewers feel like the journey is worth it. In doing so, perhaps they will want to stick around for other shows!

We know that personally, we’re going to miss having SEAL Team around. We know that with the utmost confidence.

