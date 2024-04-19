SEAL Team season 7 filming resumes in Colombia

As many of you may be familiar with at this point, SEAL Team season 7 has seemingly wrapped up production in Los Angeles. However, work is not done on this final stretch of episodes! There is more coming — and in particular, some of that work is going to happen all the way down in Colombia.

In a new series of posts on his Instagram Stories, star and executive producer David Boreanaz confirmed that the team has made it to their international shooting location, where we presume they will spend some time. The show has a rich tradition of traveling for parts of production, and we tend to think that this spot in particular will allow the producers to get some lush and tropical landscapes that aren’t quite possible to show in Los Angeles.

Once production on SEAL Team wraps, we do think there’s a good chance that more news about a premiere date will start to surface. At the moment, we remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing the show come back in the summer, though that is far from confirmed and there is a lot of work that will need to be done in post-production.

Story-wise, we know entering the final chapter that the future of Jason Hayes leading Bravo Team is in peril; however, we tend to think that the band will be getting back together for one last hurrah. This is, at least for now, the thing that makes the most sense, all things considered. We tend to think that producers know at least a little bit of what viewers want to see, and this has to be near the top of the list, all things considered. This is, of course, along with plenty of action and some emotional stories.

