Foundation season 3 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Foundation season 3 premiere date between now and the end of December?

Of course, we would love nothing more than to see a few more details when it comes to the future of the Isaac Asimov adaptation, which has to be one of the most ambitious sci-fi projects that is out there. After all, there could potentially be several more seasons of the Apple TV+ series in theory, as there is certainly a lot of material. However, it is also costly and with that, there need to be a lot of people who watch! Season 3 could be critical, and we certainly know that it has been a long wait already. Production was interrupted for a good stretch of time by the industry strikes last year, but we’re also aware that filming has been done for months. Isn’t that alone a cause for excitement? We at least tend to think so.

Now, let’s at least get to the discussion of a premiere date once more. We honestly do not think it will be TOO long before information comes out; however, at the same time it feels like are still a little bit early. If we are lucky, we are going to be getting a little bit of something more in the spring, and that we will be able to get into Foundation again by the summer, at the latest.

Why that long? We’re just trying to have realistic expectations due largely to the fact that this is one of those shows that does require a lot of post-production. This is one of the more ambitious series out there, so why would we think it would be hurried along? It really shouldn’t be, all things considered.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Foundation season 3, no matter when it airs?

