SEAL Team season 7 filming: Big action sequences ahead?

We don’t exactly think it is some jaw-dropping revelation to say that SEAL Team season 7 will deliver some great action, but isn’t it still nice to say it?

For those of you who are still interested in a few more tidbits on where things stand behind the scenes here, filming remains ongoing for certain parts of the final season. If you head over to the Instagram Stories of star / executive producer David Boreanaz now, you can see a quick little look into what looks to be a scene at a junkyard … one that does also feature a rather large handful of dead bodies.

Is this a clue that Bravo Team will be back in the field following that big season 6 finale cliffhanger? It is possible, but we were never too concerned about that at the end of the road anyway. Just consider this for a moment — why would SEAL Team exist without the team? We do think that within the final season, Jason Hayes and everyone else will be forced to examine their future like never before, but we also do not think that we are there right now. The last season could be a victory lap, or at least an emotional tribute to everything that these characters have done. (The show itself has certainly done a lot for the military community over the years.)

There is no premiere date of yet for SEAL Team, but we hope that it will pick up at some point this summer. Since the writers have known for a while that this will be the end, we at least have the luxury of knowing that we are going to be building towards some sort of proper conclusion.

