SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: April 2024 update

Now that we are fully into the month of April, what more can we say when it comes to a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date? The final season is coming — after all, the Los Angeles portion of production is already done. The only thing left now is to do some more shooting overseas.

So does all of this signal that a premiere date is imminent? We know that there were some rumors once upon a time about an August return for the David Boreanaz series, which does still make some sense. However, at the same time nothing has been confirmed yet, and it could be some time before it is. The best advice that we have is to simply be flexible as we wait and see what the future holds.

Regardless of if SEAL Team returns in July, August, or at some other point, it does still feel a little bit early for the show to get a premiere date now. The more likely scenario is that within a month or two, something more official will start to come out.

As for what is at the forefront of the remaining episodes, it does feel like it comes down to the final legacy of Bravo Team. They are waiting to see now if they are going to be allowed to stay together and after that, we’re going to see what other sort of missions await them. We do tend to think that Jason Hayes and the rest of the unit will still be operating within this final batch of episodes, though there may also be a chance to chart a larger future beyond that at the same time.

In the end, let’s just hope that these final episodes are a proper tribute to SEAL Team and beyond just that, everyone who has been a part of it over the years.

