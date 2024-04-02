SEAL Team season 7 hits huge filming milestone

As so many of you out there may know at present, it is easy to be excited for SEAL Team season 7 to arrive on Paramount+. However, it is also easy to feel like things are a little bittersweet. This is the final batch of episodes and while it is great to have closure, it certainly was a nice thought to imagine that the show could be going on forever.

So how close are we now to the end of the production? Well, here is what we can say at present. Filming has already wrapped up in Los Angeles, and the only thing that is really left at this point is for the show to finish things off in Colombia. It is a little crazy to think that the series will not be wrapping up in its primary location, but that is how things go here sometimes. Also, we should note here that this is far from the first time that we’ve seen SEAL Team over the years film beyond its home base.

If you recall, the end of season 6 set the stage for Bravo Team to be facing a pretty darn uncertain future. After all, Jason Hayes and the rest of the team could be disbanded once and for all! We obviously hope that this doesn’t happen, mostly so that not only they can have a last ride, but that they can also do so more or less on their own terms. After all they have gone through over the years, don’t they deserve that?

Once filming for the show is officially wrapped, we’ll be sure to give it a proper round of applause. It feels like the show could be back in the summer but in the end, it’s really just all about what the powers-that-be at Paramount+ choose to do. They are the ones in the driver’s seat here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team, including uncertainty on the premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into SEAL Team season 7 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







