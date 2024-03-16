SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: New uncertainty?

Right when it seemed like SEAL Team season 7 was going to be coming in August, there are now new reasons for confusion.

For this, we turn to the original source of such commentary in the first place: Star and executive producer David Boreanaz. Earlier this week, we wrote about him revealing on Instagram that the series finale title is “The Last Word” — and also the caption he included in the message:

Beginning in the end. Last Word is on the table . August here we come!

However, since sharing that post the word “August” has been quietly changed to “April.” What’s going on here?

Well, first and foremost, don’t take this as a sign that SEAL Team is coming to Paramount+ in April. Unless we’re getting some super-bizarre split season, that just doesn’t feel viable. Also, the streaming service would have likely started to promote it already if that was the case. This may just be a reference to when production is actually going to wrap up for good. Also, it is a possibility that David’s original message autocorrected, or that he shared some info before it was official.

There is a chance that he and some other producers have heard that August is the planned start date for the final season; however, the most important thing to always note here is that dates can change for a wide array of reasons. Even if production is done and episodes are ready to air, Paramount+ can still push them back for whatever reason. It is the cast and crew’s job to make the show, and then it is the provider’s job to distribute the content however they see fit.

For now, we do still think that the summer is a reasonable estimate for the remainder of SEAL Team — be prepared for a lot of action, but also emotional stories. Is Bravo Team going to be done for good? That is just one of many questions the show will be looking to answer.

