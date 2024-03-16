SEAL Team season 7 premiere date coming in August, per star

While nothing may be official yet over at Paramount+, it seems like we do know something more when it comes to a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date. Of course, the news associated with that may be a little bittersweet for a couple of reasons.

First, we should note where the news of the day is coming from. In a post on Instagram, star and executive producer David Boreanaz shared the front page for the series finale script, noting that the title is “The Last Word” and it is written by none other than showrunner Spencer Hudnut. Boreanaz also posted the following caption:

Beginning in the end. Last Word is on the table . August here we come!

Doesn’t that feel like August is a sure thing for season 7? In some ways, we would say that the answer here is yet, but also remember that things can change and they often do within the world of TV. There is still a possibility that we see things pushed back or changed since Paramount+ are the people actually in control of things here. (Given David’s status as an EP, he certainly will be in-the-know on such things in a way that few others are not.)

The bittersweet part of this is twofold. An obvious part of it is knowing that this is the final season of SEAL Team, even if we should be grateful that seven season is a long time for any series in the calendar year 2024. Meanwhile, five months is a long time to wait for a show that is this good, and also means so much to a lot of people.

Now, let’s just hope that the final season is full of action and has all sorts of surprises, while at the same time keeping the emotional core that makes SEAL Team so special.

