SEAL Team season 7: David Boreanaz on directing in final season

As many of you may be aware at the moment, a SEAL Team season 7 is coming to Paramount+ in the future … but it is the final season. That is a hard pill to swallow and yet, in the end, we also have to be grateful that everyone involved is getting proper closure.

Of course, with all of this in mind we have to put David Boreanaz high upon the list. Not only is he a star on the show, but he’s also an executive producer and a director! In a new post on Instagram, he reflected on the latter job, one that he will have for at least one episode before the show says goodbye:

Been such a privilege and honor to direct some amazing actors and tell these stories for seven seasons . Most important the crew that has always been there and allowed me to guide and lead . The writers who have put out the stories and this amazing cast who have showed up in Honest vulnerability. Many more creative stories to tell. Thank you SEAL TEAM FAMILY.

We know that there is a pretty tight-knit crew behind the scenes here, and it will be hard for everyone to say goodbye to this. Sure, it is true that the television industry can be a big nomadic at times, but you can still form some close bonds! That is what makes situations like this a little bit difficult, but at least there is more to still celebrate with the final episodes airing.

Given how much SEAL Team has paid tribute to veterans and active-duty military, we imagine that the show will continue to be equally emotional and poignant near the end. Hopefully, Bravo Team does get an opportunity to come back together after that cliffhanger at the end of season 6.

