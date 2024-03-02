SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there room to say anything more regarding SEAL Team season 7 — beyond, of course, the fact that we want the show back?

If you are eager to get some news on a premiere date soon, be assured that we are right there with you. The David Boreanaz series saw production on its final episodes significantly delayed amidst all the strikes of last year. Now, we at least can say that the cast and crew have made it a significant way into filming.

So does that mean that a premiere date announcement is right around the corner? Hardly, but at least we’re in a spot now where it feels like such an announcement could be possible. After all, our feeling is that the show could come out as early as late May or early June, but a lot of that depends on when Paramount+ actually wants it to arrive. We’re speaking here from more of a production / post-production angle. Typically, networks and streaming services also announce return dates or, at least, return date windows a couple of months in advance. The biggest thing holding back May potentially is that Paramount+ also have Evil at that point, and they may want to space out their bigger shows to a certain extent.

Because of all of this, we’d say the chances are low that we get a premiere date announcement in Marc, but very much still possible. We would instead look more towards casting and/or filming news as the sort of stuff that could come out through the rest of this month. With this being the final chapter we certainly do envision there being some ambitious storytelling and huge risks.

Are we sad to see SEAL Team go?

Absolutely, but this also does feel like a situation where it may be time, given where Jason Hayes already is at in its career. If the show were to continue, you could argue that it would have to fundamentally change what it is! We are also grateful to have so many years of meaningful stories to begin with.

When do you think we are going to see season 7 arrive on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

