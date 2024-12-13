When Calls the Heart season 12: An Erin Krakow BTS tease

The wait to see When Calls the Heart season 12 has certainly been long, but aren’t we getting close to the end of it?

Well, the good news here is that the big return of the Erin Krakow series is just a month away and of course, there’s a lot to be psyched about within that! Elizabeth and Nathan both have some big storylines as they proceed in their relationship. Who is to say exactly where things are going to go? We do think that they are most likely endgame, but that does not mean the show will rush through their dating process. There could still be highs and lows ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reviews and reactions!

For the time being, we can’t say too much about specifics here. However, we can share a behind-the-scenes image from Krakow’s Instagram that shows an ADR session underway. (For those unaware, this is where actors add in dialogue that was either missing or incomplete from the set.) She also included the following caption:

When you’ve got the good tea and you just want to spill it…

Given that the image accompanying this is just Elizabeth drinking tea, she could just be having a little bit of fun. Yet, at the same time, is there a chance that a big twist could be coming this season? We’re not sure that “big twist” is the way to describe it, as we tend to think of a lot of stuff with this show as mere evolutions and we see parts of the story shift and change over time. Hope Valley evolves, and a part of what makes it so fascinating is seeing how a lot of these cast members do end up adapting to all these changes.

Related – Be sure to see some other updates right now on When Calls the Heart, including details on Lucas’ story

How to do you think that Elizabeth’s story will play out on When Calls the Heart season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are so many other great updates still on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







