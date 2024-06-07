Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Given that The Acolyte is currently on the air over at Disney+, it does make sense to have a larger conversation about Ahsoka. After all, this is a favorite of a number of Star Wars fans out there, and it makes plenty of sense given the history of this character dating back so many years.

It is nice to know at this point that a second season is coming featuring the character. However, it’s equally understandable if you have more questions. Take, for example, what is the current state of things behind the scenes.

At the moment, here is what we can say — there is no indication that the series will be back anytime soon. It takes a long time to film and put together, and there is no evidence that we’ve arrived at any part of this process as of yet. Given that Andor season 2 is likely to not start airing until early next year (and that’s a best-case scenario), it feels like we’d be lucky to see Ahsoka Tano back in 2026. Disney probably does not feel any pressure to rush things along here, likely realizing that they do not want to oversaturate the market with too much of a single project. This is what got them in trouble in the past with Marvel, and it may have even cursed some of their Star Wars film projects like the standalone Han Solo movie.

Whenever Ahsoka does return to the air, it feels like the top priority here has to to be figuring out what to do with both the title character and Sabine, who are currently trapped. Is there a suitable way for them to escape this? What happens next for Ezra Bridger? There are a lot of different things to currently consider.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

