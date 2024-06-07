The Acolyte season 1 ratings strong for episode 1, episode 2

Earlier this week The Acolyte officially premiered on Disney+, and absolutely there were high expectations for it. Yet, there was also a certain element of uncertainty here at the same time.

Just go ahead and remember the following — while this show does have the familiar Star Wars branding behind it, it also did not have some familiar characters front and center. There was no cute droid front and center, and in terms of its place in the timeline, it is significantly before many other properties that you have come to know and love over the past several decades.

Yet, in looking at the early numbers for the first two episodes, there is absolutely a ton to be excited about right now! According to a report from Deadline, these episodes racked up a grand total of 4.8 million views in their first 24 hours on Disney+, making this the biggest series premiere on the streaming service this year. There is a chance that its viewership could end up being similar to the first week of Ahsoka, but it may be too early to tell right now.

One thing that certainly feels like it benefits The Acolyte is it premiering at a time in which there was not substantial competition elsewhere, even with the summer-movie season sagging so far. Later this month, you will see the TV landscape start to get a bit crazier with House of the Dragon, The Boys, and then also The Bear — however, we have not reached this point as of yet.

The Acolyte does have a chance to keep the success train rolling, but some of that is going to be inevitably tied to the progression of the story. Reviews so far have been generally positive, so you have to hope that the writers continue to keep it up.

