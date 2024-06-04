The Acolyte season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule ahead

Given that this week marks the debut of The Acolyte over at Disney+, what better time is there to start to look ahead, as well?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that somehow, at least compared to other Star Wars shows, it feels like this one is slightly under the radar. Some of that may be due to the fact that it’s not based on an established character like a Cassian Andor or an Ahsoka Tano. Meanwhile, it also does not have a Grogu-like figure front and center for a cuteness factor. This is a show that is doing a few things different, and that may make its run a little unique, as well.

Is this a Star Wars show that could actually get more attention the longer the season goes? One of the things that is pretty great so far is that a lot of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. So long as that remains the case in the weeks ahead, Disney could be onto something here!

The need for word-of-mouth is probably one of the reasons why Disney thankfully scheduled out the rest of The Acolyte the way that they have. The first two episodes are designed to get you hooked and moving forward, there are installments coming once per week from now until mid-July.

If there is one unfortunate thing to report here…

Well, let’s just say that there are not going to be a lot of spoilers or details released over the course of the next few weeks. This is a show that is going to be kept as under wraps as possible, largely for one reason — what incentive is there for the powers-that-be to give things away? So much about Star Wars is the thrill of the unknown, and with this series in particular venturing pretty far from the Skywalker saga, there’s a chance that all of this story is a great unknown.

What do you most want to see moving into The Acolyte season 1 episode 3 over on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

