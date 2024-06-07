Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: June update

With us now entering the month of June (and the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost being upon us), what’s next for Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

The first, super-obvious thing to point out here is that there is absolutely another season in the works! That’s been known for a long time, and both Starz and the producers are pretty well-versed in having this one in particular in the can a long ways ahead of time. That does, in the end, make it easier for the show to eventually come out whenever they want.

Given that the entire Power franchise is in the midst of its epic ten-year anniversary right now, don’t be shocked if there are at least some announcements this month … even though it almost certainly will not include news on a Raising Kanan premiere date. With the way that they’ve got Ghost scheduled out right now, they don’t need to schedule another show in the franchise for a while. The earliest we could see something more is late this year, but will they put one of these shows on the air at the same time as Outlander, another huge hit? That remains to see.

One other consideration here is the fact that Power Book IV: Force could end up coming back before the Kanan prequel, mostly because it has gone the longest without a new season at this point. We could see a late 2024 / early 2025 premiere for it, and then maybe a return for MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller next spring.

Also, there’s one more thing to remember in here — a season 5 is also coming! That was renewed earlier this year, which gives us a rare sense of confidence in the long-term future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 at Starz?

When do you think it’s going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







