Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: April hopes

What could we learn about when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 over the course of April? Certainly, we’d like more news.

So, are we going to get it anytime soon? That feels unlikely. For the most part, the big headlines when it comes to the show this year have been tied to filming, and everything else remains somewhat up in the air. We do know that this season will certainly feel different, which makes a certain amount of sense, all things considered. It seems as though Unique is somehow still alive, and we’re struggling to figure out what is going to happen with him now. Is he Breeze? Is that possible?

As great as it would be to anticipate seeing more of the show later this year, that feels unlikely. Why? Well, Starz tends to rotate out these shows, and that means that we’re going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost and then also Power Book IV: Force before it comes back. That’s a long wait and when you consider that season 3 aired starting last December, we don’t tend to think we’ll see more of Kanan’s origin story until we get to January or February at least.

Are we leaving the door open to be pleasantly surprised? Absolutely, but this is where we’ll remind you that Starz has taken their time with a lot of shows as of late. Remember how long it took Force to return, or the fact that some Outlander episodes that filmed a really long time ago are not coming until November. Let’s just hope you are the patient type, even if we think that the show will be worth it.

After all, so far Raising Kanan has been the most consistent spin-off of the overall universe … and there’s more to come.

