Tracker season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Tracker season 2 over at CBS. This is a hugely anticipated show that absolutely killed it in season 1, and there is room for so many more big stories coming up.

So what are some of the big stories here? Well, a lot of them will be focused on Colter’s family after what was revealed in the finale about his father. It certainly seems like there are some conversations he needs to have with his sister Dory, but it remains to be seen when exactly those will happen.

So is there a chance that something more will be revealed about a season 2 this month? In a word, yes — we should get a premiere date close to the end of the month, mostly because there is no real reason why CBS would want anyone to worry about another delay. (Technically, there is still actually work to be done here to end an IATSE strike, but we want to be hopeful that the AMPTP will get a deal done there.)

If we do get a premiere date announcement this month…

Well, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance that the show itself will be back in late September or early October. It benefits the network greatly to get this show on the air as soon as they can during the primetime NFL season, mostly due to the fact that there is a ratings carryover that comes along with it. Remember that there is also a timeslot change for the Justin Hartley show this time around, as it will be coming on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, directly following the latest episode of 60 Minutes. The timeslot could fluctuate here and there based on the NFL.

