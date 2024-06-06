The Boys season 4 sneak peek: A Homelander, Butcher chat

Leading into the premiere on Prime Video next week, a new sneak preview has surfaced for The Boys season 4. So, what’s at the core of it?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and note what we’re getting into here — and also, how much trouble Billy Butcher may be. His illness (the result of taking Temp-V) appears to be terminal, and there is no real evidence at present that he is going to get to the other side of it. Meanwhile, Homelander has seemingly figured out a way to manipulate his biological son Ryan into being with him. The two do have that natural bond that comes with being Supes, but beyond just that, he has few other places to turn.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek that dives so much further into the relationship between Butcher, Ryan, and Homelander as Karl Urban’s character tries to convince the boy to go back with Grace. However, Homelander shows up and notes that Butcher is sick — that’s what comes with having powers! Ryan did not know about this seemingly, and it injects even more emotion into this moment.

What all of this does at present is simply remind us further that Ryan is going to find himself pulled in all directions as he faces his most important season yet. Homelander never had a family, and there could be a tiny part of him that wants this kid to have something he did not. However, the man is also a sociopath and with that in mind, there is zero part of us that can sit here with a straight face and say that he’s a good influence on his son.

