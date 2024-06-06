Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? Early season 8 hopes

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? Given all the crazy and emotional stuff that happened last week, why wouldn’t you want more?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here with a super-harsh reminder that it’s going to be a LONG wait before the cast and crew are back. There is no new episode this week, and nor will there be one until at least late September. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but the hope here is that something more is announced between now and the end of the month.

As for what some of the big stories are going to be for the next chapter of the show, one has to be whether or not Bobby Nash can get his old job back. It is incredible that he found a way to survive everything that transpired over the course of the final episodes of the season; however, new challenges remain. (To think, there is also a chance that there is some sort of epic disaster that kicks things off — it happened a lot of the time.)

Now, there is one other huge question we are left to think about — what is going to happen with Eddie? He could be spending a lot of time moving forward thinking a lot about what transpired with Christopher, as the two are going to be apart for some time. Can he redeem himself? That’s a complicated thing that really comes up to Christopher, mostly because his opinion matters the most.

What about the spin-off?

Well, remember that the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming to Fox this fall, but there is no exact information on either the premiere date or the story just yet. we just hope that you are the patient type, as you are going to need it at the end of the day. (Also, don’t expect any crossovers between the shows, with them airing on other networks.)

Related – Get some more discussion now on 9-1-1, including more thoughts on that Christopher-centric ending

What are you most excited to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 8 over on ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







