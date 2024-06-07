Chicago Med season 10 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Chicago Med season 10 is absolutely coming to NBC, and of course there are all sorts of things to be excited about already!

First and foremost, know this: It seems like the bulk of the cast is staying put! As of this writing, nothing has been reported to suggest that anyone else is leaving and honestly, that feels like such a massive relief. Consider the fact that there are both people from Chicago PD and Chicago Fire who are gone entering the next seasons. The only change here is coming via showrunner and while that can be a pretty drastic thing, it doesn’t have to been.

In getting back to the subject of a premiere date referenced in the title, there is a very good chance you will hear something official before the end of the month — it is really just a question of when. Typically, NBC tends to reveal fall premiere dates closer to the end of the month, and it feels like that is probably going to be the case here, as well. If not late June, you will hear something more at the start of July.

What about filming? Historically Med has started off a little later than the other shows in the Chicago franchise, but it does still feel fair to say that it is probably going to be kicking off before the end of next month. This will be a traditional season stuffed full of a lot of different twists and turns, but also so much more than thirteen episodes.

Of the great things about this franchise…

Well, let’s just say that it’s pretty darn simple: There is no real end in sight. So long as the ratings are there and it feels like there are more stories worth telling, why shut things down? There’s no reason for it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Chicago Med now, including the new showrunner

Do you think there is going to be a Chicago Med season 10 premiere date revealed by the end of the month?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







