Silo season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Silo season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ and, ideally, it would be arriving sooner rather than later. How can you not want that? The first season proved to be both gloriously chaotic and entertaining, and there are hopes that the show will be able to take things to yet another level. Where will Juliette go? Will she find other people on the outside? There are a lot of questions and, for now, very few answers.

The good news is that filming is done, and that is not something you have to worry about for the rest of June. Unfortunately, the ball at this point rests solely in the court of what the streaming service wants to do. They’ll need to communicate with the producers on when the episodes will be ready to go, and then also find a premiere date that works for all of them collectively. Is that easier said than done? Sure, but at the same time, it’s hard to sit here and think that it is anywhere close to impossible.

For the time being, it does not feel super-likely that a premiere date is going to be announced this month. In other words, you may have to wait a little while for more details to come out. If we had to wager a guess here, it feels more likely that Apple will want to push forward with Severance first, given that it has been off the air for such an extended period of time. If Silo comes back this year, it may be closer to the middle of the fall.

The silver lining while we wait…

It does seem like there’s a lot more of this world coming! Sure, nothing has been officially renewed as of yet, but it does feel like there’s a chance a season 3 will be announced soon. Silo season 1 was enormously successful, so there is no real reason to wait.

