Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is something going to be revealed soon on a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date before we get to the end of June?

The first thing to note here, if you are not aware, is that the video-game adaptation is going to be coming back for more. Instead, just worry about 1) what the story will be and then 2) when you will actually have a chance in order to see it.

Unfortunately, there is not a lot of good news that is poised to be coming out over the next few weeks. Filming seems to be starting up a little bit later this summer. The hope is that the series will launch with the latest chapter at some point in 2025. Even once production stops, there will still be a lot of work to be done with post-production and making a show with this many effects special.

So what will the story be all about here? Well, we’ve noted this before, but the plan is for it to feel a little bit closer to the source material that what we saw the first go-around, which honestly felt a little bit more like a prequel than anything else. The latest batch of episodes is going to look more like a classic Twisted Metal competition where you will see some other familiar faces from the games — also, who knows? There’s a chance that Calypso could turn up as well.

If there is any headline or two that could be coming before the end of the month, it will likely be tied to casting some of these characters. Doesn’t it feel like a role in this crazy world is something almost every actor out there would want?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

